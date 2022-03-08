IAEA Says Ukraine's New Nuclear Research Facility Damaged; 'no Increase In Radiation'

Amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine, a new nuclear research facility producing radioisotopes for medical and industrial applications had been damaged by shelling in Kharkiv on Sunday, informed the war-torn country to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). According to the statement by IAEA that cited Ukraine as the course, 'the incident did not cause any increase in radiation levels at the site.' The facility in north-eastern Ukraine is used for research and development and radioisotope production.

Russia Ukraine war: New nuclear research facility damaged

IAEA Director-General Grossi further noted that 'several episodes compromising safety at Ukraine’s nuclear sites' have already been reported.

Incidents of radioactive, nuclear facility damage in Ukraine

On 27 February, Ukraine claimed to have missiles hit the site of a radioactive waste disposal facility in the capital Kyiv but there was no radioactive release. That came a day after an electrical transformer at a similar disposal facility near Kharkiv was damaged. On 4 March, when the site was taken over by Russian forces, Ukraine said the training centre of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was hit by a projectile, causing a fire that was later extinguished, reported IAEA.

"In another worrying development, Ukraine’s regulator today also informed the IAEA that it was currently not possible to deliver spare parts or medicine to the Zaporizhzhya NPP, a day after the country said plant management was now under orders from the commander of the Russian forces controlling the site. Plant personnel were, however, able to rotate," it added.

Russia Ukraine war enters day 13

In the crucial update on day 13 of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address British MPs via video link later today. According to Sky News, UK Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted Zelenskyy’s request to read a statement to the House of Commons at 5pm GMT (10:30pm IST) on Tuesday. His speech will be shown on screens being installed in the chamber, and more than 500 headsets will also be provided to relay an English translation of his statement.

"Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible,” he added.