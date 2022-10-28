IAEA To Conduct 'independent Verification' In Ukraine After Russia's 'dirty Bomb' Claims

The International Atomic Energy Agency will carry out "independent verification" at two sites in Ukraine to detect any diversion of nuclear material under the safeguards agreement. The development comes after Russia accused Ukraine of preparing to use a "dirty bomb." In a statement on October 27, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said that they will analyse the findings and report the conclusions after the verifications are completed.

“The IAEA inspectors will conduct independent verification at these locations in accordance with Ukraine’s safeguards agreement to detect any diversion of nuclear material under safeguards, any undeclared production or processing of nuclear material at the two locations and assure that there are no undeclared nuclear material and activities,” Director General Grossi said.

According to a statement released by IAEA, Rafael Grossi will give an update regarding the matter to the United Nations Security Council in a private session. Notably, Russia's claims have been rejected by Ukraine terming it as an attempt to distract attention from Moscow's own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb, according to AP. In his statement, Grossi said that IAEA inspectors this week will conduct verification activities at two sites in Ukraine after a written request from the Ukrainian government to send inspectors.

Furthermore, he underscored that the visit of IAEA inspectors is aimed at finding any possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials regarding the development of "dirty bombs." Grossi noted that Ukraine made the request after Russia made allegations about activities related to the development of "dirty bombs" at the two locations, which he stressed have been under IAEA's safeguards and have been regularly visited by the agency's experts.

#Ukraine Zaporizhzhya NPP engineers have been working to stabilize plant’s fragile external power supplies after repeated outages earlier this month that forced it to temporarily rely on its emergency diesel generators for electricity, @rafaelmgrossi said. https://t.co/H7jYNiVofP pic.twitter.com/9iQ26TMCWr — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) October 27, 2022

Kuleba appreciates Grossi's prompt response to Ukraine's invitation

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appreciated Rafael Grossi's prompt response to Ukraine's invitation. Taking to his Twitter handle, Kuleba said that IAEA experts are expected to visit Ukraine shortly and prove "Ukraine has neither any dirty bombs nor plans to develop them." He stressed that Ukraine's "good cooperation" with its partners and IAEA has enabled them to "foil Russia's dirty bomb disinfo campaign."

I appreciate @RafaelMGrossi’s prompt response to our invitation. IAEA experts are expected to arrive shortly and prove Ukraine has neither any dirty bombs nor plans to develop them. Good cooperation with IAEA and partners allows us to foil Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ disinfo campaign. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 25, 2022

On October 24, Dmytro Kuleba had announced that Ukraine invited IAEA experts to visit its nuclear facilities which he stressed Russia has been "deceitfully" claiming to be creating a "dirty bomb." The decision of Ukrainian authorities came after Russia expressed concerns regarding possible provocations by Ukraine by using a "dirty bomb." Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has raised the issue regarding the 'dirty bomb' with his counterparts from India, the United States, France, Turkey, China and the United Kingdom.

In my call with @RafaelMGrossi I officially invited IAEA to urgently send experts to peaceful facilities in Ukraine which Russia deceitfully claims to be developing a dirty bomb. He agreed. Unlike Russia, Ukraine has always been and remains transparent. We have nothing to hide. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 24, 2022

Image: AP