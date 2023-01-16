IAEA To Expand Its Presence In Ukraine To Prevent 'Nuclear Accidents' Amid Raging War

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is all set to visit Ukraine amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war. The international agency’s Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi has informed that IAEA is “expanding” its presence in Ukraine. The move from the International organisation came amid the rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war. The IAEA chief also stated that the reason behind this expansion is the prevention of any kind of nuclear accident amid the ongoing conflict.

“@IAEAorg is expanding its presence in #Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the ongoing conflict. I’m proud to lead this mission to, where we’re deploying in all of the country’s NPPs to provide assistance in nuclear safety & security”, wrote Grossi. The Director also shared a picture of the group who will be involved in the mission. The news came a few days after the Russian embassy in the UK alleged that the Ukrainian forces were planning to use chemical weapons to counter the Russian forces.

Earlier this week, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom posted a video and warned that the Ukrainian bloc is planning to use chemical weapons against Russia. The embassy took to Twitter and wrote, “A video published by Ukrainian military apparently shows them preparing to use #chemicalweapons, possibly #phosgene, prohibited by @UN CWC, against Russian military. Letters “OB” stand for toxic munition. This also explains why the gas cylinders need to be stored in the fridge”. The video which was shared on Friday shows a bunch of drones and gas cylinders being laid out on the table.

Similar assertions have been made by several Russian officers in recent months. In December 2022, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Alexander Shulgin asserted that Ukraine was preparing for “chemical provocations” in the war. In June, The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that Kyiv is eying to stage a “false flag” attack that would involve the use of chemical weapons. Ukraine on the other hand is struggling to deal with the growing wrath of Moscow. Earlier today it was reported that around 40 people lost their lives in a strike that took place in an apartment building located in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.