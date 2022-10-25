IAEA To Inspect Two Nuke Sites In Ukraine Amid Russia's 'dirty Bomb' Claims, Says Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi held a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington. During the meeting on Monday, Grossi informed Blinken that IAEA's safeguards inspectors will visit Ukraine this week. The meeting between Grossi and Blinken comes after the UN nuclear watchdog chief confirmed that safeguard inspectors will visit two nuclear sites in Ukraine at the request of Kyiv. The development comes amid Russia's claims regarding "possible Ukrainian provocations involving dirty bombs."

Taking to his Twitter handle, Grossi expressed gratitude to the US for supporting IAEA's efforts to set up a nuclear safety and security protection zone at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Notably, Zaporizhzhia NPP has been seized by Russian forces shortly after Moscow launched an offensive in Ukraine. Sharing details regarding the meeting, Grossi tweeted, "Comprehensive meeting with @SecBlinken today in Washington DC. I stressed @IAEAorg safeguards inspectors will visit #Ukraine this week and thanked the #US for supporting our efforts to establish a Nuclear Safety & Security Protection Zone at #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant."

IAEA Safeguard inspectors to visit two nuclear sites in Ukraine

On October 24, Rafael Grossi said that IAEA is aware of statements made by Russia about alleged activities at two nuclear sites in Ukraine. He stressed that two nuclear sites are under IAEA safeguards and the inspectors of the UN nuclear watchdog regularly visit these locations. The IAEA is preparing to visit the location in the coming days as it has received a written request from Ukraine to send teams of inspectors to conduct verification at the two sites. Grossi emphasised that the visit of IAEA inspectors is aimed to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities. In his statement, he said, "The IAEA inspected one of these locations one month ago and all our findings were consistent with Ukraine’s safeguards declarations," adding that “No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there."

Russia expresses concerns over 'dirty bomb'

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has expressed concerns regarding “possible Ukrainian provocations involving a dirty bomb," according to AP. He made the claims in a telephonic conversation with his counterparts from the US, UK, France and Turkey. Russia has been repeatedly claiming that Ukraine could use a dirty bomb and accuse Moscow of carrying out the attack. Ukraine has rejected the claims made by Russia and accused Moscow of devising the plan instead. The claims made by Russia regarding 'dirty bomb' have been rejected by UK and US. UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace rejected Shoigu’s claims and warned Russia against using it as a pretext for escalation in the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv.

