IAEA Warns Missiles Flying Over Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plants Can Lead To Global Disaster

Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday, April 29 warned that the Russian missiles flying over Ukraine’s nuclear power plants might lead to a nuclear accident and jeopardise the world’s safety. The atomic watchdog further stated that it has been reviewing reports of a rampant missile targeted at the Ukraine’s nuclear power plant located to the south of the country.

“We are concerned about security issues. As you remember, on March 4, a shell hit a building very close to the reactor. We need to see how the safety equipment works, whether the protective material has been physically attacked. There is a lot to be done there,” said the head of the IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi. "The situation in Zaporizhzhia and around the city is not only a matter of nuclear safety, protection or safeguards, but also a matter of deep political implications," he added.

In a statement released Thursday, Director General of the IAEA Grossi warned that there’s a "red light blinking" following Russia's invasion and there’s a significant risk of a nuclear disaster considering the series of missiles flying near the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine. “We need to return to Zaporizhzhia. This is extremely important, there are nuclear materials, plutonium, and enriched uranium, and we must check this. So at the moment, this is still an open question for us, ” he told reporters.

Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi told President Zelensky that the IAEA will continue to support Ukraine in ensuring the safety and security of its nuclear sites. Credit: IAEA

Grossi’s remarks came after Ukraine's state-run atomic energy company Energoatom also echoed similar cautions, stating that the ongoing war could lead to "nuclear catastrophe" as missiles launched by Russia’s troops flew at low altitude just over the plant. It said that cruise missiles launched by Russian forces had flown over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during an airstrike. Averting a disaster the missile hit a commercial building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

IAEA Director-General paid respect to the victims of the 1986 Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant Accident. Credit: D. Candano/IAEA

IAEA had to visit the nuclear plant so its inspectors could repair the damage sustained due to the ongoing assaults. The atomic watchdog also wanted to ensure that the communication of the plant was reestablished with its Vienna-based headquarters. “All of this is not happening. So the situation as I have described it, and I would repeat it today, is not sustainable as it is. So this is a pending issue. This is a red light blinking,” Grossi said speaking on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the world’s most disastrous civil nuclear power accident after its fourth reactor caught fire on April 26, 1986, and exploded.

"The situation was absolutely abnormal and very, very dangerous," Director General of IAEA Grossi told reporters just outside the station situated approximately 140 kilometres north of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. "It could have developed into an accident,” Grossi warned.

Russian troops demonstrate 'total disregard' for nuclear safety: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also denounced the irresponsible acts on part of invading Russian soldiers, saying that they have demonstrated “total disregard” for nuclear safety. "It appears they have no understanding of what Chernobyl is at all,” Zelenskyy had said in a recorded nightly address, at the time when Russian troops had taken the staff at Chernobyl hostage. Ukrainian officials claimed that Russian soldiers, in a bizarre act, had stolen equipment used to measure radiation at the site.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — the largest in Europe — has been under Russian control since it was seized in early March.Credit: AP/Energoatom/National Nuclear Energy Generation Company

"The first credit must go to the operators, to these people here because they carried on their work despite all the difficulties," Grossi said, as he visited the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster to lay a wreath and commemorate the workers for their efforts to keep the site safe. "In spite of the stress, in spite of the fact that they could not be working normally, they continued working as if nothing had happened so they [could] get the situation stable,” Grossi told reporters in Kyiv. "We don't have peace yet, the situation is not stable, we have to be on alert,” he went on to warn.