IAEA Warns Of Severe Danger As Russia Shells Europe's Largest Nuclear Plant In Ukraine

After Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia caught fire due to Russian shelling early on Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) spoke to Ukrainian authorities about the risk of a nuclear catastrophe.

IAEA Director-General Rafael MGrossi contacted Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and the Ukrainian nuclear regulator and operator, appealing to halt the use of force, and warned of severe danger if reactors are hit.

#Ukraine: IAEA is aware of reports of shelling at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), in contact with Ukrainian authorities about situation. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 4, 2022

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire

In the battle to seize control of a crucial energy-producing city, Russian forces on Friday shelled the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. As per the RIA news, a generating unit at the plant was hit during the attack and a part of the station is on fire. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for a security zone and firefighters to be allowed to tackle the incident.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is under fire! The entire Europe is at risk of a repeat of the nuclear catastrophe. Russians must stop fire! pic.twitter.com/P46YxKZZ0W — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 4, 2022

Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz stated that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said. Firefighters cannot get near the fire because they are being shot at, Tuz said.

A government official told AP that elevated levels of radiation were detected near the site of the plant, which provides about 25% of Ukraine’s power generation.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities reported Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant and had entered the town with tanks. Russia has already captured the defunct Chernobyl plant, some 100 km north of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine & Russia talks bear no fruit

The attack on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant comes shortly after the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Belarus ended inconclusively, although they agreed to meet for a third round.

Ukrainian negotiators said that they didn't receive what they had counted on from their Russian counterparts, which included a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from their land. Only humanitarian issues were discussed between Moscow and Kyiv, a state media reported. Ukraine also stated that it has agreed with Russia to create safe corridors backed by ceasefires to evacuate civilians and deliver aid.

The war has entered its ninth day, with Mariupol and Chernihiv among others under attack, with Putin looking to close in on Kyiv - where Zelensky stands determined.

(With inputs from agency)