India’s relations with the US and Russia are strong and the Indian Air Force (IAF) will not be significantly impacted by Washington’s sanctions on Moscow, said Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh on Wednesday. It is pertinent to mention that Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24, following which the Western nations, including the US, imposed major sanctions on Russia, both economic and others. Speaking at a press briefing, Singh made it clear that India’s relations with Russia as well as the United States will continue.

"We know the geopolitical situation is difficult (currently) Our relations with Russia will continue," Sandeep Singh said at a press briefing here.

When asked if US sanctions on Russia will impact the IAF, he noted that things are still unfolding, but he also added that he is confident that it won’t affect the India Air Force significantly. “Our position is very strong and our relations with the countries have remained strong,” he said. The Vice Chief Air Marshal went on to say that currently, India is evaluating the situation.

“There will be certain difficulties, there is no doubt about it. But I think it should not affect us too much. I am confident that it won't affect us significantly," Singh added.

Further, Sandeep Singh informed that three aircraft have departed to evacuate stranded citizens. "We can operate four aircraft per day to evacuate Indians," he said. The IAF vice chief added that the evacuation operations will run round the clock until all Indians are brought back.

India’s humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Meanwhile, as India decided to carry humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Ukraine, visuals of the IAF plane at Hindon carrying the same was seen. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) prepared to send 100 tents and 2,500 blankets to the Indian Air Force's Hindon airbase.

From there, it will be sent via a flight to Romania, the neighbouring country of Ukraine. Moreover, additional flights are also scheduled to take off from Delhi to Poland later in the day, which will carry some tents and blankets for Ukrainians suffering due to war.

In an update to the Operation Ganga developments, Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar on Wednesday, informed that six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours including the first flights from Poland. India has planned to operate over 26 flights in the next three days. The IAF is also expected to join Operation Ganga and send C-17 aircraft to Romania to evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine.

