ICC To Ask For Funds To Help Investigation Into Russian War Crimes In Ukraine

International criminal court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan is set to ask for money that will go into the court's investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, including the possible prosecution of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The need for funds comes as the ICC remains on a stagnant budget despite having 40 of its investigators in the war-torn nation.

Khan began his aggressive moves against Putin last week, just ahead of a meeting in London which is being hosted by the governments of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands to help raise cash for the court's investigatory work in Ukraine. According to The Guardian, over 40 countries will be a part of the conference, which will be hosted by British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, the Dutch Minister for Justice and Security.

The ICC will be receiving £395,000 from the UK for its war crimes investigation. Furthermore, Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Maliuska and Ukrainian prosecutor general Andriy Kostin will also attend the event. While Khan remains firm on the ICC's ability to prosecute Putin, detractors believe that there are major loopholes in the plan. Most importantly, the fact that Russia is not a signatory to the Rome statute, hence, it does not acknowledge the court's authority.

Amid ICC investigation and arrest warrants, experts press on special tribunal

Nonetheless, nations that recognise the court will be obligated to apprehend Putin if he sets foot on their land. It is important to note that Putin is not an avid overseas traveller, however, he will be visiting South Africa over the summer for the BRICS summit. A spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the government is fully aware of its responsibilities.

“We are, as the government, cognisant of our legal obligation. However, between now and the summit we will remain engaged with various relevant stakeholders,” Vincent Magwenya said. As the ICC zeroes in on prosecuting Russia for the atrocities the country has committed in Ukraine, many experts emphasize the need to establish a special tribunal for Russia. The plan is yet to receive support from the United Kingdom. However, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has expressed being in favour of it.