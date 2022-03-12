In a major development, International Criminal Court (ICC), on Friday, said that it has commenced a probe into the Russia-Ukraine war as it continued for the third week. In a statement, ICC Chief Prosecutor said that while he was seeking authorization for a probe since February, he officially ordered it after receiving additional referrals from Japan and North Macedonia. The Russian Invasion began on February 24, a few hours after President Vladimir Putin warned his countrymen against a threat from ‘Modern Ukraine’. Since then, thousands have lost their lives, over two billion people have fled and a dozen of Ukrainian cities have been reduced to rubble.

"There is no legal justification, there is no excuse, for attacks which are indiscriminate, or which are disproportionate in their effects on the civilian population," the ICC statement stated referring to Russian attack on Ukraine.

According to the statement, ICC had already received referrals by 39 countries by the start of March asking it to open the probe and start evidence collection. On Friday, it received referrals from Japan and North Macedonia pushing the total number of countries and states demanding a probe to 41. “I note that this action by Japan represents an expansion of the regional groups engaged in the referral of the Ukraine situation. They are the first Asian State to do so,” the chief prosecutor said referring to Japan which is also the leading financial contributor to ICC.

“The investigative team that I deployed to the region last week has already commenced evidence-collection activities. I am also personally seeking to engage with all relevant stakeholders and parties to the conflict with the aim of strengthening channels for the collection of relevant information and engendering coordinated action towards our common goal of ensuring accountability for crimes falling within ICC jurisdiction,” Karim A.A, Khan QC, ICC Chief Prosecutor added further.

ICC calls for information from citizens

While a full-fledged investigative team continues its work on the ground, ICC called for the engagement of all those who might hold relevant information about the ongoing invasion. Announcing the establishment of a portal, the global body asked witnesses, survivors and affected communities to come up and contribute to the probe. In addition, ICC also called on states to provide assistance through voluntary financial contributions and the provision of national experts on a secondment basis.

“There can be no bystanders in our effort to establish the truth and pursue those allegedly responsible for international crimes,” the statement underscored.

📢 Statement of #ICC Prosecutor, #KarimAAKhanQC, on the Situation in the #Ukraine: Additional Referrals from Japan and North Macedonia; Contact portal launched for provision of information ⤵️ https://t.co/7GR5WNJgeM — Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) March 11, 2022

Image: AP