Considering the recent developments in the war, the International Court of Justice is expected to hold public hearings on the Russia-Ukraine conflict between March 7 and 8. The hearing will be held in a hybrid format in view of the COVID pandemic.

The ICJ statement read, “The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 March 2022, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court".

Some members of the Court will attend the oral proceedings in person in the Great Hall of Justice while others will participate remotely by video link. It is further learned that representatives of the Parties to the case will attend either in person or virtually.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the principal judicial organ of the United Nation, established in June 1945 by the United. It began to function in April 1946.

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area.

Russia’s military operations in Ukraine have been strongly condemned by several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union, and sanctions are imposed on Moscow. These countries have also stepped up to extend military aid to Ukraine to fight Russia.

The continued conflict has forced more than 500,000 people to move across the country’s borders, according to the UN refugee agency.

"Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine", Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, had said at an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on February 28.

The first round of negotiations between delegations of Russia and Ukraine were held in the Gomel Region of Belarus on February 28 and another round of talks is scheduled for March 2.

