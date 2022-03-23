Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to hold discussions on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. As a part of his three-day visit, Maurer is expected to highlight the pressing humanitarian issues to Russian authorities that need to be addressed to alleviate the suffering of people affected by the conflict in Ukraine, ICRC said in a statement.

"The devastation caused by the conflict in recent weeks, as well as eight years of conflict in Donbas, has been vast. There are practical steps guided by international humanitarian law that the parties must take to limit the suffering. I was in Kyiv last week and I'm in Moscow this week to continue the discussion with the authorities on these steps," Peter Maurer said in a statement.

The agenda also included key areas of ICRC's work in the field of humanitarian response globally. Maurer and Russian officials are expected to contemplate details of the issue of providing "neutral and impartial" assistance to those in need in conflict-ridden Ukraine and Donbass, the Russian ministry said in a statement. In addition, they will also deliberate on mandates of functional humanitarian corridors in conflict hotspots in Ukraine, the statement added. He will also meet with the chairman of the Russian Red Cross in order to underscore the necessity to promote the necessity of "dialogue between all sides," ICRC said.

I’ve arrived in Moscow to continue @ICRC’s discussions with the Russian authorities.



I’ll be raising pressing humanitarian issues and the alleviation of the suffering of people affected by conflicts in Ukraine and other contexts. https://t.co/P8jiA8X7nw — Peter Maurer (@PMaurerICRC) March 23, 2022

Russia welcomes visit of ICRC

Meanwhile, in response, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the visit of the head of the humanitarian organisation based in Geneva, further acknowledging its mediation efforts in Ukraine in accordance with its current mandate. "We are convinced that Maurer's visit to Moscow will further strengthen cooperation between Russia and the ICRC in this area", the ministry said.

Russian FM slams idea of sending NATO peacekeepers to Ukraine

The developments come a day prior to an "extraordinary" NATO summit that is scheduled to be held in Brussels among the defence leaders of all allied states on March 24. The meeting will come at the heels of Poland's idea to send international peacekeeping missions to Ukraine in an attempt to offer "protection" against the burgeoning Russian attack and occupation. "Our Polish colleagues have already stated that there will be a NATO summit, we need to send peacekeepers. I hope they understand what this is about. It will be the same direct clash between the Russian and NATO armed forces, which everyone did not want to avoid, but said which should never happen in principle," Lavrov said while he delivered an address to students of Moscow State Institute of International Relations, European Pravada reported.

(Image: AP)