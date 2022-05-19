As the ruthless war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated, hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) were registered this week at the Azovstal steel pant in Mariupol by a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The ICRC stated in a press release that it began registering soldiers leaving the Azovstal plant, including the wounded on Tuesday, May 17. It further stated that the registration was initiated at the request of all the parties and that the ICRC is not transporting POWs to their detention centres.

The ICRC facilitated the registration process by having the individual fill out a form containing personal information such as name, date of birth, and closest relative. The press release further stated that the ICRC is authorised to use this information to track people who have been abducted and assist them in staying in touch with their families. The ICRC also must have rapid access to all POWs in all locations where they are imprisoned, according to the mandate assigned to it by States under the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

Over the last 2 days, we’ve registered hundreds of prisoners of war leaving the Azovstal plant in #Mariupol.



Registering POWs is an essential part of our work.



It’s critical to ensure they’re accounted for & treated humanely and with dignity.



For more-->https://t.co/CPOTDdpRlS — ICRC (@ICRC) May 19, 2022

As per the release, the ICRC must be allowed to interrogate prisoners of war without the presence of witnesses, and the duration and frequency of these visits should not be limited. "Registering POWs is an essential part of our work. Whenever circumstances permit, each party to the conflict must take all possible measures to search for and collect the dead. It’s critical to ensure they are accounted for & treated humanely and with dignity," the ICRC said in a statement. Since 2014, the ICRC has been working in Ukraine with a team of around 600 people.

Zelenskyy signs law on social protection of political prisoners & PoWs

It is significant to mention here that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Putin, on Wednesday, signed a law on the social and legal protection of political prisoners and prisoners of war (PoWs) and members of their families. The embattled President informed about this law during a video address to his nation. The Ukrainian President further stated that this law is also for the people of Crimea who are deprived of their liberty in their native homes by foreigners, and for those who have been deported to Russia and are being held in jails.

