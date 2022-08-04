ICRC Says It 'did Not Guarantee' Safety Of Ukrainian Soldiers Of Azovstal Plant: Report

Amid the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine in Eastern Europe, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) stated that it did not guarantee the safety of the Ukrainian soldiers of the Azovstal steelworks who were being held captive by the Russians. This statement was made at the time when Ukrainian and Russian officials have been blaming one another for the deaths of several Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) who lost their lives on Saturday in an attack on a prison in a separatist-controlled region. A New York Post report claimed that 53 Ukrainian POWs were killed and a further 75 were injured during the attack on the Russian-occupied town of Olenivka in eastern Ukraine.

According to a statement from ICRC, “We did not guarantee the safety of the PoWs once in enemy hands because it is not within our power to do so.” It further revealed that the parties had been informed of this in advance. ICRC also said that parties involved in the war have a responsibility to safeguard POWs from hostilities' impacts as well as from acts of violence, intimidation, and public curiosity. The safety and security of POWs can only be definitely guaranteed by parties to the war, it added.

ICRC did not get access to all POWs

In the statement, ICRC revealed that they were able to see certain POWs held by the parties, however, they have consistently stated that they do not yet have access to all POWs, including those imprisoned at Olenivka. To fulfill its humanitarian duty, the ICRC must be permitted to see and revisit the POWs, especially those to whose it has still been denied access, the statement reads. “Ultimately, the ICRC's capacity to deliver on its mandate depends on parties' willingness to abide by their obligations under IHL (International Humanitarian Law)”.

Besides this, ICRC claimed that it learned about the alleged attack on Friday, July 29, and immediately asked for permission to get access to the Olenivka prison, as well as any locations where "victims are being treated or where the bodies may have been transferred," as well as any locations where additional prisoners of war may have been relocated.

ICRC also volunteered to provide medical supplies, safety gear, and forensic evidence in order to assist in the evacuation of the injured. The organisation claimed that they haven't received a response to the offer to give aid supplies as of yet.

According to media reports, Ukraine claimed that the fatal shelling constituted a "war crime," while Russia claimed that Ukraine had launched the missiles that caused damage to the prison. Both sides assert that the attack was preplanned and intended to silence the inmates there and eliminate any evidence of potential crimes, according to the New York Post report. Russian Defense Ministry late on Saturday provided a list of 48 Ukrainian servicemen who died in the strike, ranging in age from 20 to 62.

(Image: AP)