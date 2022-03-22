Amid the ravaging war in Ukraine, the International Committee of the Red Cross' President Peter Maurer, in an interview, has expressed the organisation's willingness to work on establishing humanitarian corridors in war-torn Ukraine. Speaking to Sputnik, Peter Maurer stated they are committed to working on developing humanitarian corridors, reported ANI. However, Maurer maintained that an agreement on the matter needs to be made by the military on the ground.

The ICRC President further stated that the military ought to make consensus on the ground as they are in control of the territories. He further added that the armed forces of the country have the power to make decisions on making "decontaminating exit routes and de-mining exit routes," ANI cited Sputnik report. He also mentioned the efforts made by the ICRC in the evacuation of Ukrainians from Sumy last week. Speaking to Sputnik, Peter Maurer stated that they can share their experience of other countries with Russia and Ukraine. They can inform them about considering issues when they discuss humanitarian corridors, he said. According to Peter Maurer, the organisation has to make arrangements on the roads and coordinate the position of soldiers and agreements are needed between the armed forces of two countries for the incidents that happen on route for establishing the humanitarian corridors.

"We are very much committed to facilitating agreement on humanitarian corridors, but the agreement and the consensus have to happen between the military on the ground who are in control of the territories, who have the power to decide on decontaminating exit routes and de-mining exit routes," ANI cited Sputnik for quoting ICRC President Peter Maurer.

ICRC President calls on parties to make efforts for reducing people's suffering

During his visit to Ukraine on 17 March, the ICRC President called on all the parties to make efforts for reducing the suffering of the civilians. In his statement, Peter Maurer emphasised that the humanitarians from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and ICRC helped thousands of people. He asserted that the devastation caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been "vast" and urged the parties to take practical measures as per the international humanitarian law. He highlighted that agreement for safe passage of civilians from cities like Mariupol is needed. He called on the parties to ensure that humanitarian aid is allowed to be given to the people. According to Maurer, civilian structures including hospitals, schools and electricity infrastructure must not be targeted. He also called for treating prisoners of war and detained civilians with dignity.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP/Facebook/@PeterMaurerikrk