'If Not Genocide, What's That?': Ukraine Asks As Russia Attacks Maternity Home In Zhytomyr

In a shocking development in the Russia Ukraine war, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has now claimed that a maternity home in Zhytomyr was destroyed by Russian troops. The ministry on Wednesday shared a video of a completely damaged building claiming that it was hit by a Russian missile. This comes only hours after heavy shelling was reported from Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

According to visuals accessed by Republic TV from Kharkiv, Russia has now intensified their attack on Ukraine. Russian troops are now reportedly attacking residential buildings. Now, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said that a maternity home building in Zhytomyr was hit by a Russian missile.

Visuals released by the ministry show fires raging at the site, and people engaged in rescue efforts. Sharing the video on Twitter, the ministry wrote, “Maternity home in Zhytomyr destroyed with 🇷🇺 calibres,” and termed it a genocide. “If it’s not a genocide, what is that?” the ministry asked. Earlier on Tuesday night, international reports had claimed that a Russian cruise missile had hit a civilian building in Zhytomyr, leaving four people dead. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister had confirmed the attack.

📍Maternity home in Zhytomyr destroyed with 🇷🇺 calibres.



If it’s not a genocide, what is that? pic.twitter.com/1zoMUywgf7 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 2, 2022

Heavy shelling reported in Kharkiv

Russia on Wednesday continued its attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. The city was hit by renewed Russian shelling earlier on Tuesday. The Russian troops continued the attack throughout the day and the city is now under heavy shelling. Several buildings including residential as well as administrational have been reported destroyed completely by the shelling.

According to visuals accessed by Republic TV from Kharkiv, Russian troops has now launched Kalibr missile attacks on residential buildings. Reacting to the renewed missile attack, Major General (Retd) Gagan Deep Bakshi said that the rounds of attacks will continue until Kyiv submits to Russia. Speaking to Republic TV, Gen Bakshi said that Russia has now switched from a hybrid war to shelling after watching the western nations’ support for Ukraine.

Russian shelling on maternity hospital near Kyiv

Earlier on Monday, a Russian shelling had hit a maternity hospital near Kyiv. As Russia continued its offence on Ukraine on the sixth day after Vladimir Putin ordered the military operation, the maternity hospital’s CEO Vitaliy Girin revealed that a Russian shelling hit the hospital. He further confirmed that everyone inside the hospital was safely evacuated. Confirming an attack on maternity hospital located in the village of Buzova on the Zhytomyr highway, hospital CEO Vitaliy Girin said that the area was under heavy firing. Taking to his Facebook handle, the hospital CEO informed that all people inside the hospital were safely evacuated from the building and that the building was still standing.

