IMA Urges Centre To Absorb Medical Students Returning From Ukraine In Indian Colleges

Further pushing the demand of accommodating evacuated medical students from Ukraine in Indian colleges to safeguard their careers, the Indian Medical Association on Saturday, March 5, urged the Union government to ‘find out a way to protect the careers of young Indians evacuated from Ukraine.’

Dr Jayesh M Lele, General Secretary, IMA, while speaking to ANI said, "We understand that there are 18,0000 to 20,000 doctors in different years of medical education. So, we are requesting government, as a member of the medical education, a lot of parents are doctors, that they should be given a chance to rehabilitate themselves."

'Lack of educational opportunities can harm mental health': IMA

Dr Lele further highlighted that the ongoing conflict had already caused severe mental harm to the students who have witnessed the war first-hand. He claimed that the lack of educational opportunities for such students may further jeopardise their mental health.

"Getting a place into the medical college, we know will be difficult whether it's a private or a government. We don't want to lose those 20,000 to-be-doctors who have faced so many difficulties on their way back to India and already they are in mental agony and kind of nervousness. Not giving them the opportunity, these students will lose their two years, resulting in their bleak future because they will have to start all over again which is going to cause a lot of mental problems for them. So that is what we have requested the government to take into account," he further explained.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Medical Association in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their concerns regarding the fate and future of all Indian medical students who are admitted to medical schools or colleges in Ukraine and turned out to be the hapless victims of the ongoing war.

IMA recommended that all evacuated medical students who are currently at various stages of academic progress shall be adjusted in Indian colleges as a one-time measure through an appropriate disbursed distribution.

The IMA also noted that it should be seen as a one-time measure and not to be considered an increase in the annual intake capacity and should be permitted to go to the respective Indian Medical Schools for the remainder of their MBBS Course.

