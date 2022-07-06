IMF Avers Assistance To Ukraine 'must Remain A Priority' For Donors As War Enters Day 133

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday appreciated the response from the donors to tackle the financial and economic consequences emerging from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Labelling the donors' response as "impressive," IMF emphasised that macroeconomic assistance to Ukraine "must remain a priority" as the deadly war ensues on Ukrainian soil. The IMF in its report stressed that the war in Ukraine has caused supply chain disruptions, food and energy insecurity, and has created a volatile financial market. It poses immediate risks to the civilians in the war zone, it added.

Addressing a conference in Lugano, Switzerland, the Director of the European Department of the IMF, Alfred Kammer, said: "The reaction of the authorities to the economic and financial consequences of the war has been impressive."

IMF approved administered account for Ukraine since invasion in Feb

As Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the executive board of the IMF had approved an administered account for Ukraine, providing the donors with a secure system to direct financial assistance to Ukraine. International partners have been actively flowing the emergency funding to support Ukraine's political efforts and financing needs since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Kammer stressed.

The IMF allocated an estimated $1.4 billion in March, and has since requested for the grants and loans from donors to support Ukraine's forces. Funds from Canada and Germany have already been paid to Ukraine, he informed. The donations are integral to meet Ukraine's urgent needs as civilians are displaced during the war. It will help curb the additional threats to its macroeconomic stability, said Kammer.

Effective and transparent governance in Ukraine, as well as coordination between donors and the government "are critically important for recovery," the IMF official iterated.

"Maintaining macroeconomic stability now - as a platform for recovery and reconstruction - must remain a priority. Skillful economic management in Ukraine must be supplemented with further external financial support," Kammer emphasized.

The IMF official further stated that the funding will help in Ukraine's implementation of reforms that will also strengthen the institutions and state policy, as well as "contribute to the transformation of the economy and increase the growth and standard of living of the Ukrainian people."