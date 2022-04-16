IMF Boosts Its Emergency Financing For Ukraine To $1.4bn As Moscow-Kyiv War Enters Day 52

As the Moscow-Kyiv war has caused devastation and economic crisis in the war-torn country, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has decided to increase its emergency financing for Ukraine to $1.4 billion. The managing director of Kristalina Georgieva stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has wreaked havoc on Ukraine's economy, and has sent shockwaves around the world and that the IMF is stepping in with $1.4 billion in emergency funding to help Ukraine fulfil its immediate spending demands. She further said that many countries have been crippled and continue to be damaged as a result of the enormous cost of war and the IMF must do everything it can to assist Ukraine and all other countries affected.

The IMF managing director also claimed that they also opened a special account last week that provides a safe option to send additional funds to Ukraine and that they are also preparing for the vast reconstruction effort that will be required, working with foreign partners. She also said that the IMF is also working hard to help Ukraine's hard-hit neighbours, like Moldova, which has already taken in over 400,000 migrants despite having a population of only 2.6 million people, according to the IMF official website.

'There is the human tragedy of ordinary men, women and children in Ukraine'

Georgieva said that there is the human tragedy of ordinary men, women and children in Ukraine, including approximately 11 million internally displaced people. She further stated that the war's economic ramifications spread quickly and widely, affecting neighbours and beyond, with the most vulnerable individuals bearing the brunt of the consequences. Hundreds of millions of households were already struggling to make ends meet due to reduced wages and rising energy and food prices and this has gotten considerably worse as a result of the war. She said that inflation has emerged as a clear and present concern for many countries throughout the world for the first time in many years.

Another major risk is the fragmentation of the global economy

She continued by stating that another major risk is the fragmentation of the global economy into geopolitical blocs, each with its own set of trade and technological standards, payment systems and reserve currencies, further complicating the crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and war. She claimed that supply chains, research and development, and manufacturing networks would be shattered and would need to be reconstructed as it will disproportionately affect poor countries and populations.

