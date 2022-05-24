IMF Chief Warns Russia-Ukraine War Could Lead To Recession In Weaker Economies

On the 90th day of the Moscow-Kyiv war in Eastern Europe, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva stated that the war in Ukraine has clouded the global economy's outlook and might lead to a recession in more vulnerable nations. According to The Guardian report, Georgieva has forecasted a difficult year in 2022 and refused to rule out a worldwide recession if things continued to deteriorate.

When questioned whether the IMF was anticipating a worldwide recession during a discussion on the world economy at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Georgieva said, "Not at this point. It does mean one is out of the question.”

Further, highlighting that the effects of the Ukrainian conflict were being magnified by tightening financial conditions, a rising US currency, and China's recession, IMF chief Georgieva warned, “Since then the horizon has darkened, 2022 is going to be a tough year,” The Guardian reported. Georgieva also noted that her organisation recently reduced the growth prospects of 143 of its member governments, accounting for 80% of global output.

The IMF chief, like other Davos attendees, stressed the dangers of increasing food costs. Over the last week, Georgieva added, there had been a sense that the global economy has been entering tougher waters. Even though the price of oil has dropped, food costs "continue to go up, up, up," she said.

War in Ukraine has a significant influence on global economic development

In addition to this, earlier in the month of May, IMF asserted that the war between Russia and Ukraine has a significant influence on global economic development. According to the IMF, the world economy has not yet recovered from the COVID-19 outbreak, and several nations were already experiencing inflation prior to the conflict.

In a blog post, the IMF pointed out that the global growth forecast has been revised downwards to 3.6% in both 2022 and 2023, compared to the January forecast, indicating the direct impact of the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, "with both countries projected to experience steep contractions," as per media reports. The IMF has cautioned that the conflict will stifle economic development and raise inflation.

Meanwhile, Kristalina Georgieva stated on May 21 that governments throughout the globe need to subsidise the cost of food and energy for the poorest people. During an interview with the BBC, Georgieva emphasised that the poorest members of society are suffering because of inflation and high living costs. Governments throughout the world need to help "in a very targeted manner, preferably by providing subsidies directly to people," she said in the interview. While many countries have offered assistance through plans and other mechanisms, the IMF director cautioned that this may not be enough.

(Image: AP)