The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday flagged that Russian debt default is no longer an unlikely event as the country may suffer a "deep recession" in the wake of the economic and financial sanctions imposed by the West in response to the unprovoked war against Ukraine. Addressing a media roundtable, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also warned that a default in debt repayments by Russia is not "an improbable event" since Moscow cannot use the money it has due to the unprecedented penalties. It will be difficult for Russia to convert its assets, she added.

"Unprecedented sanctions have led to an abrupt contraction of the Russian economy, moving into a deep recession. We are mindful that massive currency depreciation is driving inflation up," IMF chief Georgieva said.

“It’s not that Russia doesn’t have money, Russia cannot use this money,” she noted, further explaining that the sanctions will hinder Russia's ability to convert its IMF special drawings (reserve assets) into currency.

'Sanctions could severely dent standards of living for Russians': Georgieva

While it is far too early to quantify the economic and financial damages from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Georgieva informed that the sanctions could severely dent the purchasing power and standards of living for the vast Russian majority. Moreover, spillovers to neighbouring countries or globally could be higher commodity prices, a hit on real income due to inflation, and an impact on the financial conditions of businesses.

In addition, the Russian Ruble floundering to its lowest against the US dollar is also expected to reflect in the coming financial quarters. Meanwhile, Georgieva informed that while the IMF is concerned about the ongoing war, there is still no discussion about suspending Russia's membership at the fund. However, it could be excluded based on violation of its economic obligations to the international lender, which is not the case right now.

IMF approves $1.4bn additional emergency bailout to Ukraine

Noting the harrowing atrocities in Ukraine, the IMF executive board on Thursday approved a $1.4 billion to Kyiv. The money, disbursed to Ukraine's SDR account, comes atop $700 million issued in December 2021 under Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) and $2.7 billion in IMF's Special Drawing Rights, which it received in August.

The said fund is expected to bolster Ukraine's economy amid severe human sufferings and economic hurdles predicted for later this year, IMF said in a statement. The IMF also informed that the Ukrainian authorities had cancelled an existing stand-by lending arrangement with the global lender but promised to work with the additional funds to design focused economic reforms to ensure growth when conditions permit. So far, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in about $100 billion worth of destruction in assets and infrastructure, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief financial advisor Oleg Ustenko said on Thursday.

(Image: AP/Pixabay/@kristalinaGeorgieva/Facebook)