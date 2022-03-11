IMF To Cut Its Global Growth Forecast Due To Economic Damages From Russia-Ukraine War

As Russia faces severe economic sanctions in retaliation to its invasion of Ukraine, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva said that the IMF is set to lower its global growth forecast. As per a report by CNBC, she said that they believe they will have to lower the growth forecasts as a result of the crisis. However, she added that they still anticipate the world to grow at a positive rate.

This comes only a day after the IMF granted $1.4 billion (Rs 10,725.76 crore) in emergency funding for Ukraine, which will be used to assist significant government functions in the country, such as paying salaries and pensions. Georgieva also said that Russia's economy is experiencing an abrupt contraction and is sliding into a deep recession, as the country is now suffering unprecedented sanctions. She went on to say that the sanctions imposed on Moscow by Western countries in reaction to the war will cause the Russian economy to decline sharply.

US, allies take steps to isolate Russia from global financial system

The US, the UK, the European Union, and other US allies have taken efforts to isolate Russia from the global financial system and their economies, including banning several Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and restricting transactions with the Russian state bank. The US has also imposed a ban on oil and other energy imports from Russia, one of the world's top oil producers.

Georgieva claimed that the US ban on Russian oil imports is affecting the global economy, increasing prices for energy and other essential commodities such as wheat, fertilisers, and metals. Earlier, the IMF estimated global growth of 4.4% in 2022 in its January estimate, down from 5.9% in 2021. However, right now, it is unclear how much IMF will cut its growth forecast due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, according to CNBC.

'Russian invasion caused significant economic blow to Ukraine'

Meanwhile, Oleg Ustenko, who is the main economic advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stated earlier on Thursday that the Russian invasion had destroyed nearly $100 billion in roads, bridges and companies in Ukraine, causing a significant economic blow. He added that the situation in the economic development is going to be actually quite sad in Ukraine, even if the conflict ceases soon.

(Image: AP)