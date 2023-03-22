IMF, Ukraine Reach Agreement On $15.6 Billion Programme As Russian Invasion Rages On

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukraine have successfully managed to reach an agreement on a four-year-long programme worth $15.6 billion. According to a press release issued on the website of the IMF, the agreement will be approved by the organisation's executive board, which is expected to make its recommendations public in the coming weeks.

The IMF believes that the staff-level deal is a testament of its unwavering commitment to help Ukraine as the war ravages the country and its people. The programme was announced by Gavin Gray, the head of the IMF team that was involved in the matter. “The staff-level agreement reflects the IMF’s continued commitment to support Ukraine and is expected to help mobilise large-scale concessional financing from Ukraine’s international donors and partners over the duration of the programme," he said.

According to him, the programme aims to create some sort of financial and economic stability as Ukraine continues to endure sufferage due to the Russian invasion. "The programme has been designed in line with the new Fund's policy on lending under exceptionally high uncertainty, and strong financing assurances are expected from donors, including the G7 and EU," Gray added.

Funds pour in as Ukraine battles Russian aggression

The agreement comes a week after the IMF revealed that it was in the middle of devising a new lending programme for Ukraine that will last for four years. The latest funds come on top of the IMF's previous funding of $2.7 billion that was given to the war-torn nation last year. As per Ukraine's Finance Ministry, the country has garnered a substantial sum of $25 billion in budgetary aid from the European Union and the United States since Russia launched its invasion in February last year.

The IMF, which came into being in 1944, continues to act as a knight in shining armor for financially-suffering nations. It offers short-term assistance to help the countries solve their payment issues, like a lack of foreign exchange reserves. The organisation provides loans to its member nations which, in turn, have to follow certain conditions in order to be eligible to be recipients of the funds.