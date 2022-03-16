IMF Warns Sanctions Against Russia Could Lead To Recession & Supply Chain Disruptions

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears the completion of the third week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that extraordinary sanctions imposed against Moscow will weaken financial intermediation and trade and will surely lead to recession. In a blog post, published on Tuesday, IMF asserted that the depreciation of the Russian Ruble has already caused inflation in the country and will further pull down the living standards of the population. Notably, the value of the Ruble has plunged to 0.0091 United States Dollar amidst the ongoing war.

"The consequences of Russia’s war on Ukraine have already shaken not just those nations but also the region and the world, and point to the importance of a global safety net and regional arrangements in place to buffer economies," IMF asserted.

Led by the US and European Union, the West has stricken its stance against Moscow. As Washington continues to slap sanctions on its geopolitical rival, the EU introduced the fourth package of sanctions on the Russian Federation this week.

The entire global economy will feel the economic ‘ripple effects’ of the war in #Ukraine, with slower growth and faster inflation—the reverse of what we want to see. Read our new #IMFblog on how these effects will play out across each region.https://t.co/6Yj9LyrH2h pic.twitter.com/6IBuKXJcIW — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) March 15, 2022

Severe repercussions for Europe

The IMF said, “Energy is the main spillover channel for Europe” due to Russia being a significant source of natural gas imports. They further warned that “wider supply-chain disruptions” may cause a rise in inflation. The consequence would be slow post-pandemic recovery. In addendum, they also predicted a surge in “financial costs and migrant influx” in Eastern Europe.

According to IMF, "Beyond global spillovers, countries with direct trade, tourism, and financial exposures will feel additional pressures. Economies reliant on oil imports will see wider fiscal and trade deficits and more inflation pressure, though some exporters such as those in the Middle East and Africa may benefit from higher prices."

Highlighting the repercussions beyond Europe, it said, "Neighboring nations will feel greater consequences from Russia’s recession and the sanctions. Close trade and payment-system links will curb trade, remittances, investment, and tourism, adversely affecting economic growth, inflation, and external and fiscal accounts".

Meanwhile, as the conflict continues, the Ukrainian Parliament has said that the country's agricultural machinery is being used by Russian troops for engineering work, construction and armoured tractors. Furthermore, the Russian troops have forcibly involved the local residents of the occupied regions in the work. Moreover Moscow continued with its bombardment on the outskirts of Kyiv.

(Image: AP/Pixabay/kristalina georgieva/Twitter)