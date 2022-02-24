Imran Khan's 'excitement' At Russia-Ukraine War Surprises None; Pak PM Mercilessly Trolled

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was heard saying 'so much excitement' when he had arrived in Moscow for a 2-day visit on Wednesday night- referring to the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine- the remark has led to him being trolled across the Internet. Referring to a critical situation as 'excitement' did not go down well with the netizens, who decided to school the Pakistan PM for his insensitivity, with Putin initiating his war within hours of Pakistan PM's arrival, and then sitting across from him at a cursory meeting making Imran Khan the first world leader to seemingly be happy to meet Putin while every other country was keeping him at arm's distance.

Internet comes down heavily on Imran Khan's 'excitement' remark on Russia-Ukraine war

Here are some angry tweets, questioning the Pakistani PM over his shocking remark:

PM Imran Khan's first comment as he steps onto Russian soil in his national dress..."What a time I have come, so much excitement". 😊#PMIKInRussia pic.twitter.com/ue83rMyFxe — Riya (@Tweets_By_Riya) February 23, 2022

Seems like he is enjoying the critical situation on the ground

*shakes head in disbelief*#Ukraine — ZoiaT (@zoiatariq) February 24, 2022

Unashamed #ImranKhan in Moscow says “so much excitement” as Russia declares war on Ukraine



What else can be expected from a leader who thinks complex territorial issues should be resolved via ‘TV debate’



He & his limited understanding of geopolitical issues!@hazy_sam @dhume pic.twitter.com/q8mgkUOw0d — INDIA NARRATIVE (@india_narrative) February 24, 2022

“What a time I have come, so much excitement,” said Imran Khan as he landed in Moscow.



Excitement? Of war? Of people desperately trying to save their lives?



What message is he sending to the world?



Is this man fit to be at the helm of our foreign policy? Idk. Irdk! — Syed Abdul Ahad Wasim (@syedabdulahadw) February 24, 2022

IM SORRY BUT IMRAN KHAN SAYING HES SO EXCITED, ARRIVING IN RUSSIA IN THE MIDST OF SUCH EXCITEMENT IS BEYOND BIZARRE I STILL CANNOT... i keep pausing and listening to it again — siya avg mitskier (@_mitskiLOML) February 24, 2022

I don't know but why Imran khan is acting like a little kid who just got exposure to the world! His latest statement after landing in Moscow about his excitement is really immature and that's not how a Prime Minster of a country should behave#PMIKInRussia #RussiaUkraine — A.M.E.E.R | 🇵🇰 🇵🇸 (@ScuffleMedico) February 24, 2022

“What a time I have come so much excitement,” ~ @ImranKhanPTI on his arrival at Moscow Airport.

When battle lines are drawn & humanity is staring at a serious economic & humanitarian crisis how can it 'excite' you Mr. Khan ? — ®️aminder (@ramindersays) February 24, 2022

Imran Khan's 2-day visit to Russia was also cut short abruptly by Russia, and it is unclear how much it helped him in his bid to push for constructing a multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline between the two nations by Russian companies. The Moscow visit is the first one by a Pakistani PM in 23 years and likely could not have come at a worst time. As per Pakistani reports, the Imran Khan govt is currently in talks with Russia over a long-due visit of Vladimir Putin to Islamabad. Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising of ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf. This impressive delegation was greeted by the junior Foreign Minister of Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine. Putin reiterated that Russia does not plan to invade Ukraine and that its military action is to 'demilitarize' Ukraine. He also urged Ukrainian troops in Donbass to give up their weapons and 'go home'. Putin also stated that it is 'inevitable' that there will be fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.