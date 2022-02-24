Last Updated:

Imran Khan's 'excitement' At Russia-Ukraine War Surprises None; Pak PM Mercilessly Trolled

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was heard saying 'so much excitement' when he had arrived in Moscow for a 2-day visit on Wednesday night.

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was heard saying 'so much excitement' when he had arrived in Moscow for a 2-day visit on Wednesday night- referring to the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine- the remark has led to him being trolled across the Internet. Referring to a critical situation as 'excitement' did not go down well with the netizens, who decided to school the Pakistan PM for his insensitivity, with Putin initiating his war within hours of Pakistan PM's arrival, and then sitting across from him at a cursory meeting making Imran Khan the first world leader to seemingly be happy to meet Putin while every other country was keeping him at arm's distance. 

Internet comes down heavily on Imran Khan's 'excitement' remark on Russia-Ukraine war

Here are some angry tweets, questioning the Pakistani PM over his shocking remark:

Imran Khan's 2-day visit to Russia was also cut short abruptly by Russia, and it is unclear how much it helped him in his bid to push for constructing a multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline between the two nations by Russian companies. The Moscow visit is the first one by a Pakistani PM in 23 years and likely could not have come at a worst time. As per Pakistani reports, the Imran Khan govt is currently in talks with Russia over a long-due visit of Vladimir Putin to Islamabad. Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising of ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf. This impressive delegation was greeted by the junior Foreign Minister of Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine. Putin reiterated that Russia does not plan to invade Ukraine and that its military action is to 'demilitarize' Ukraine. He also urged Ukrainian troops in Donbass to give up their weapons and 'go home'. Putin also stated that it is 'inevitable' that there will be fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.

