In a first since the Russian invasion started, three European leaders have arrived in Ukraine amid tight security to extend solidarity with Ukrainians and to review the ongoing situation. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday arrived in Kyiv for a historic visit after a long train ride from Poland. The visit by the leaders of the European Union countries comes as a show of support and commitment to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who has staged a decisive defence against the Russian invaders, French media reported.

Meanwhile, the French president’s office said that Macron, Scholz and Draghi had traveled to Kyiv together, and that Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will be joining them. After getting off the train, the French leader stated they would visit sites where attacks took place, as per AP.

It is an important moment,” he said. “It is a message of European unity toward Ukrainians.” Macron said they will speak with Ukrainian officials about “both the present and the future.”

German news agency DPA quoted Scholz as saying that the three leaders are seeking to show solidarity and to extend their financial and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, and their supply of weapons.

Moreover, the European leaders are expected to meet Zelenskyy today at Verkhovna Rada and prepare for key summits - NATO in Madrid and the Group of Seven (G7) scheduled in Brussels in the last week of June, the Associated Press reported. Notably, the meeting also comes a day before European Union President Ursula von der Leyen is due to make a recommendation on Kyiv's candidacy.

Macron calls on EU to send 'clear political signals to Ukraine'

Ahead of the triad trip, Macron on Wednesday called on the EU to send "clear political signals to Ukraine and the people who are heroically resisting Russia for months." Just to note, Paris holds the presidency of the bloc until the end of this month. The French President has been in the lead to shape provisions for a ceasefire in Ukraine in order to enable peaceful negotiations in the coming days. He has often engaged in phone calls with Zelenskyy to understand the needs and create conditions more favourable for the cessation of the "uncalled-for" war.

On the other hand, Italy has also backed Kyiv's bid to ascend to the 27-nation European Union and made the case for the group's enlargement eastward. Despite remaining silent and lukewarm with the supply of weapons to Ukraine, German Premier Scholz also last month expedited Berlin's aid to Kyiv. In April, Germany earmarked at least $1 billion in its military budget for aid to Ukraine. Apart from the EU nations, British PM Boris Johnson has also provided significant support to Kyiv in terms of military and humanitarian assistance. In May, London announced an additional 1.3 billion pounds worth of military package to help Kyiv resist the Russian invasion.

