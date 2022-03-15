In A First, Russia-Ukraine Talks Resume For Second Consecutive Day, In 4th Round Meeting

The fourth round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has resumed via video link on Tuesday, according to reports citing the Ukrainian delegation. The talks are a continuation of Monday's negotiation which reportedly went 'pretty well'.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his delegation informed him that the talks were "pretty good. But let's see."

Even as talks continue, Russia's relentless bombardment has edged closer to central Kyiv as a series of strikes hit a residential neighbourhood on Tuesday. Shortly before the dawn, large explosions thundered the capital city for what Ukrainian officials said were artillery strikes. In view of the intensified attack, Kyiv has imposed a curfew.

3 EU nation leaders to visit Kyiv

Amid Russia's growing offensive, the leaders of Slovenia, Poland and the Czech Republic announced that they would travel to Kyiv on a European Union mission to show their support for the war-hit country.

“The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet.

He will be joined by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland’s deputy prime minister for security, and the leader of the conservative ruling party.

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine war has pushed over three million people to flee the country since February 24 invasion, the International Organisation of Migration said. The data also indicated that some 157,000 third-country nationals who aren't Ukrainian were part of the gush in what United Nations authorities have called the largest refugee emergency in Europe since World War II.

At a UN news briefing in Geneva, IOM spokesman Paul Dillon said that the totals were compiled from figures provided by national authorities. The UN refugee agency UNHCR also reported that over 1.8 million refugees were in Poland.