A court in Ukraine has sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian. Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old soldier, has been found guilty of taking the life of a 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the Sumy region of Ukraine in the first war crimes trial, according to AP. He had testified to shooting the man in the head in the early days of conflict after he was ordered to do so.

Judge Serhii Ahafonov delivered the verdict in the courtroom on Monday, 23 May, The Guardian reported. The judge noted that Vadim Shishimarin cooperated with the investigation and had expressed regret over his action. However, Ahafonov stressed that the court could not accept his claim that he did not intend to kill the Ukrainian civilian when he fired at him, as per The Guardian.

During the hearing, Shishimarin told the court that the officer stressed that the Ukrainian man, Oleksandr Shelipov, who was speaking on phone to inform their whereabouts to Ukrainian troops.

Vadim Shishimarin shot Ukrainian civilian during early days of war

Vadim Shishimarin said that he initially did not follow his immediate commanding officer's order to shoot the civilian. However, he added that he had no other choice other than to obey the commanding officer's order. Earlier on May 19, Vadim Shishimarin urged the victim's widow, who was present during the trial, to forgive him.

The victim's wife had told the court that the Russian soldier deserves a life sentence for killing her husband. However, she expressed willingness for his exchange as a part of a prisoner swap with Russia for surrendered Ukrainian service personnel of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Meanwhile, according to Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office, Ukraine has registered more than 13,000 crimes of war aggression. Furthermore, Ukraine has registered over 6000 crimes against its national security. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of killing 232 children and injuring 431 children in the war-torn country.

