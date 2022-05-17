On May 17, in a historic shift, Sweden's Foreign Minister, Ann Linde, signed an application to join NATO. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine ignites a radical development in European security and geopolitics, the action marks a formal step by Stockholm towards joining the US-led military alliance, ending decades of military neutrality.

Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde, said, "It feels very big, very serious, and it feels like we have arrived at a conclusion which is the best for Sweden. We don’t know how long it will take, but we calculate that it could take up to a year. Now, this week, this application will be submitted, together with Finland, in a day or so, and then it will be processed by NATO."

Russian President Vladimir Putin is sure to be irritated by the historic move, which comes after the Nordic country's military nonalignment for more than 200 years. It is worth mentioning here that on May 16, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced that Sweden will join Finland in seeking membership in NATO. Further, Magdalena Andersson has warned that the country will be in a "dangerous position" during the application process and has advised her compatriots to prepare for a Russian response.

Finland has also expressed its desire to join NATO

Moreover, Finland too expressed its desire to join the 30-nation alliance on May 15. Before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, public opinion in both countries was vehemently opposed to joining NATO, but support for the alliance quickly grew. Meanwhile, while Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed last-minute reservations about Sweden and Finland joining NATO,

However, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated on May 15 that Ankara is not opposed to the two countries' membership applications. In addition, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that he is "quite confident" that the two countries will reach an agreement on NATO membership.

Image: AP