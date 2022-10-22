In A Rare Call, US & Russian Defence Ministers Discuss Ukraine, International Security

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday held a telephone conversation for the first time since May. The two counterparts discussed the ongoing Ukrainian conflict as the two warring sides sought advances ahead of the harsh winter. More critical details of the phone call were kept confidential by the defence departments in both countries.

Austin, although, “emphasized” to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu “the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war." Shortly after he spoke with Shoigu, Austin also dialled his Ukrainian counterpart Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. The Kremlin said on Oct 22 that the defence ministers held negotiations, adding that they touched on the “relevant aspects of international security, including the situation in Ukraine.”

"Today, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and the Secretary of Defence of the United States of America Lloyd J. Austin [held talks]," Russia's Ministry of Defense wrote in the readout of the call. "The parties discussed international security problems, notably the situation in Ukraine," it added, without divulging more details.

Speaking at a presser on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, told reporters that Defense Minister Austin spoke with Russia's Defense minister Shoigu. Biden administration had been “very clear that whenever we have something that’s important to communicate to Russia, we’ll do it," Blinken iterated. Secretary of State noted that there are dedicated channels between the two nations to clarify certain communication that the pentagon fears may spark a broader conflict. The latter also had a call with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov back in the month of July.

In his talks immediately after with the Ukrainian defence minister, Austin assured that the United States, its allies and partners will "continue to work with Ukraine." "The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact," the deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said. The Pentagon emphasised that Russia has been using the Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle Shahed-136 to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. US officials, according to Pentagon, have assessed that Iranian armed forces have boots on the occupied ground in Ukraine, and have been assisting Russia in the drone operations there. Iranians are "complicit in terms of exporting terror," Singh noted.

As the US Department of Defense (DoD) acknowledged that Ukrainian armed forces urgently needed air defence capabilities, Austin and US Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were in Brussels meeting where they held a meeting with Ukraine Defense Contact group to build Ukraine’s capabilities, Singh said. She noted that the US is working with contact group partners to deliver this equipment to Ukraine as soon as possible.