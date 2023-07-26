In Bid To Replenish Its Forces In Ukraine, Russia Raises The Maximum Age Of Conscription

Russia's parliament has approved a measure to raise the upper age limit for conscription of men from 27 to 30, resulting in a larger pool of young men eligible for a year of mandatory military service.

This decision is in response to the need to reinforce the frontline in Ukraine without resorting to a repeat of the unpopular mobilisation that the Kremlin initiated last September.

“From January 1, 2024, citizens aged 18 to 30 will be called up for military service,” the lower house of parliament said after the bill was passed in a second and third reading.

In addition, the legislation includes a provision that prevents conscripts from traveling abroad once they have received their draft notice from the enlistment office. However, before becoming law, the bill must receive approval from the upper chamber and be signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, both of which are expected to be mere formalities.

In the past, Russian law required one year of compulsory military service for men between the ages of 18 and 27, with conscription taking place twice a year. Lawmakers have now decided to abandon a previous suggestion of gradually transitioning the conscription age to a range of 21 to 30. Instead, they have opted to raise the maximum conscription age directly to 30, without any incremental changes.

“The wording of the draft law changed because the demographic situation is serious and affects the volume of the mobilisation resource,” Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Duma’s defence affairs committee, told the Interfax news agency.

Hefty fines for those who fail to comply

On Tuesday, the Duma approved a bill that includes a substantial increase in fines for individuals who fail to report to an enlistment office after receiving a draft notice. When the law becomes effective on 1 October, those individuals will face a maximum fine of 30,000 rubles (approximately $330), a significant increase from the current maximum fine of 3,000 rubles.

Furthermore, the legislation passed on Tuesday grants Russian governors the authority to establish regional paramilitary units during periods of mobilization or martial law. These units will receive funding and armament from the state and will be empowered to take actions such as shooting down drones, countering enemy sabotage groups, and conducting anti-terrorism operations.

In 2022, Russia unveiled an ambitious plan to increase its professional and conscripted military personnel by over 30%, aiming to reach 1.5 million troops. However, achieving this goal became more challenging due to undisclosed casualties suffered during the conflict in Ukraine. Last autumn, tens of thousands of men fled Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced the mobilisation of 300,000 reservists to support Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

To streamline the mobilisation process, Russian lawmakers passed a law in April that established a digital conscription notice system. This allowed call-up papers to be served online instead of in person, simplifying the process of recruiting individuals into the army.

Compulsory military service has long been a sensitive issue in Russia, leading many men to take extreme measures to avoid receiving conscription papers during the biannual call-up periods.

It's worth noting that conscripts are not legally permitted to be deployed for fighting outside of Russia, and they were theoretically exempted from the September mobilization. However, there were cases where some conscripts were mistakenly sent to the frontlines.

Despite the legal restrictions, Russia's unilateral claim of four Ukrainian regions as its own last September (an action not recognised internationally) raised concerns that raw conscripts could potentially be legally sent into battle.