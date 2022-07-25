In Czech Republic, Ukrainian Refugees Set To Lose Rights To State Health Insurance

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees are slated to lose their automatic right to state health insurance in the upcoming weeks in the European country of Czech Republic, public General Health Insurance Company (VZP) board chairman Tom Philipp told Radio Prague International.

"These people will have to prove their right to health insurance covered by the state again or someone else will have to pay it," the station reported Philipp as saying. Those impacted will now have to contact a private health insurance company.

350,000 Ukrainian refugees fled to the Czech Republic

As many as 350,000 Ukrainian refugees had fled to the Czech Republic to escape the ongoing Russian atrocities in their homeland. An estimated 215,000 had registered with the VZP health insurance company. But now, health insurance will no longer be covered by the state and "someone else will have to pay it", according to Radio Prague International.

This implies that the Ukrainian refugees including adults aged from 18 to 65 will now be severely impacted and will not have access to healthcare in case they are unable to afford it. The insurance company believes that many were expected to return to Ukraine.

"If refugees do not submit the documents necessary for the continuation of their state health insurance when 150 days pass since their visa issuance or if their employers do not pay it for them, they should start paying the minimum monthly health insurance fee of 2,187 crowns themselves," a source at the state health insurance firm notified, according to the report.

An estimated 43,000 refugees from Ukraine have insured with the VZP, and most of them have already found the jobs in the Czech Republic. And so, the country expects their employers to pay the health insurance for them. Those who are self-employed would be required to pay it themselves, Philipp told Radio Prague International.

"Unlike children under 18 and pensioners over 65, they will have to prove to the health insurance company that they are entitled to this," he said.

The Czech government, however, will still continue to pay for Ukrainian students who are aged under 26 years, as well the parents that are tending to children, the specially abled, and those who have been registered at the labour offices as job-seekers. Those who are required to pay will be deemed as health insurance defaulters and will meet similar treatment as the Czechs should they fail to pay the obligatory insurance.

The company has published an online form and is now asking the Ukrainian refugees to fill it on the website pomocukrajine.vzp.cz.

It also advised the Ukrainians to contact their insurer for more information and clarity. A minimum monthly health insurance fee of 2,187 crowns is required of the Ukrainians to pay.