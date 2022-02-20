In Donbas, Ukrainian Minister & Several Journalists Come Under Fire; No Injuries Reported

Anton Gerashchenko, who is the advisor of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, stated that Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, Ukrainian MPs and foreign media came under fire on Saturday during their visit to the frontlines in southeastern Ukraine in Donbas. Ukrainian party Servant of the People stated that members of the Verkhovna Rada and foreign journalists came under fire and were evacuated to a shelter.

Gerashchenko shared a post on Facebook where he stated that Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky, a number of Ukrainian MPs, as well as 25 foreign journalists, had fallen under mortar fire at the 30th Brigade's positions.

He further stated, "Journalists CNN, FOX News, Washington Post, New York Times, Voice of America, and other global media, were able to see who was really preparing to attack peaceful Ukraine, and who was preparing to defend. Minister of Internal Affairs Denis Monastyrsky, a group of Members of Parliament of Ukraine, as well as 25 foreign journalists, have just come under mortar fire at the positions of the 30th Brigade."

No reported injuries

However, no one was hurt. Reporters from various news agencies accompanied Ukraine's Interior Minister and came under fire, according to CNN. The situation on the Donbas contact line deteriorated this week, with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) stating that Kyiv forces continue to shell Donbas settlements in contravention of the Minsk ceasefire agreement.

Fears of an attack by Kyiv forces prompted the DPR and LPR to announce the evacuation of their population to Russia's Rostov Region on Friday.

Kyiv forces have been shelling several villages

Kyiv forces have been shelling several villages in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in Ukraine's southeast, including Donetsk suburbs, since Saturday night, according to the DPR delegation to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC).

Ukraine accuses Russia of attempting to fabricate a pretext for the invasion. The charges have been refuted by Moscow. The breakaway areas of Donetsk and Lugansk announced the evacuation of citizens to Russia on Friday, citing fears of a breakthrough by Ukrainian forces, which Kyiv rejects.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: @Денис Монастирський/Facebook