Thousands of people were seen protesting at a rally in Finland's capital - Helsinki as the war between Ukraine and Russia entered day 17. The protest rally was held at the Helsinki Cathedral where people showed up with flags of Ukraine and placards condemning the Russian aggression against its neighbouring country. Meanwhile, Russia has also warned that Finland and Sweden joining NATO will have political and military repercussions.

Meanwhile, Finland has also suspended higher education and science collaborations with Russia after it attacked Ukraine. The new policies pertaining to Russia in higher education were announced on March 9 by Finland's Minister of Science and Culture, Antti Kurvinen. Moreover, the country is now preparing support for Ukraine while Finnish higher education institutions have been asked to avoid all collaboration with Russian partner organisations. In addition, the press release also remarked that new projects should not be started while current collaborations between organisations should be put on hold for the time being.

“Our policies focus on supporting Ukraine, not on Russian students and researchers. It is still possible to apply for entry to Finland as a student or researcher regardless of your citizenship,” said Kurvinen

Macron speaks to Scholz over Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Putin and discussed the conflict in Ukraine. Both leaders pushed for an immediate rapid ceasefire by Russia. Since the war began, Macron has repeatedly held phone calls with Putin. As things stand, the Russian forces have advanced towards Ukraine's capital Kyiv from northeast Ukraine while they have also intensified shelling in other parts of the country. According to reports, Russian military forces are around 25 kilometers from Kyiv as other major cities like Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol are being bombarded.