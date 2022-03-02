In Geneva, UN Human Rights Council Hosts 49th Session Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

In the midst of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, UN Human Rights Council held its 49th session in Geneva on Wednesday. This comes as the second round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to begin later on Wednesday. The Human Rights Council has also voted to hold an urgent debate on the situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from Russian aggression. States members of the Council are expected to take action on a draft resolution on March 3.

Dmitry Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, is also expected to deliver a speech at the event. Earlier on February 28, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, spoke before the Human Rights Council about the death and suffering caused by the ongoing war. The delegation from Ukraine also presented a draft resolution - which he urged to be reviewed during an urgent debate - calling for an international investigation into any alleged human rights breaches resulting from Russia's military operation.

🎬#HRC49 🔴 LIVE | Watch the high-level segment (3rd day - afternoon) of the @UN🇺🇳 Human Rights Council's 49th regular session at @UNGeneva via @UNWebTV⬇️ https://t.co/PD2BQH1ccS — UN Human Rights Council 📍 #HRC49 (@UN_HRC) March 2, 2022

UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent debate on March 3

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador Gennady Gatilov, who opposed the request, expressed dissatisfaction with a number of delegations' attempts to "reignite conflict in the Council." He argued that the request to review the matter as an urgent debate had little to do with the actual concerns about human rights in Ukraine. Following the intervention, Human Rights Council President Federico Villegas asked for a vote on Ukraine's appeal by all 47 members of the council. With 29 votes in favour, five against, and 13 abstentions, the urgent debate is all set to be held on Thursday (March 3) afternoon, UN News reported.

US slams Russia for killing civilians in Ukraine

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken slammed Russia for killing civilians in Ukraine. Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council, he stated that Russian strikes are attacking schools, hospitals, as well as residential buildings. "They are destroying critical infrastructure, which provides millions of people across Ukraine with drinking water, gas to keep them from freezing to death, and electricity. Civilian buses, cars, and even ambulances have been shelled. Russia is doing it every day across Ukraine," the top US diplomat remarked, as per ANI. Notably, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and continues to escalate it despite drawing serious flak from the International community for its unprovoked action.