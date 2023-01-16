In Heart-rending Video, Young Girl Clears Debris After Russian Strikes In Dnipro; WATCH

A heart-rending video was shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Twitter, where a girl can be seen clearing debris after Russia's missile strikes in Dnipro. The girl, whose age is still unknown, was seen clearing the debris near the Dnipro apartment block that was hit by a Russian air raid on January 14, reported Sky News. Taking to Twitter, the Defense of Ukraine wrote, "Kids in Ukraine today. #Dnipro," with that eight-second video of the little girl.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure with missiles and drone attacks since October 2022. These continuous attacks by Russian forces have caused blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water, during extremely cold winter weather in Ukraine.

Dnipro region attacked by Russia

The latest Russian air attack in Dnipro has been condemned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and he has promised to punish those involved in the terror attack. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by terror! The world must stop evil. Debris clearance in Dnipro continues. All services are working. We're fighting for every person, every life. We'll find everyone involved in terror. Everyone will bear responsibility. Utmost."

During his nightly address, Zelenskyy stated that the debris is being cleared and all the necessary services have been initiated. Rescue operations are being conducted in the Dnipro region. Further, he thanked the State Emergency Service, the police, and the National Guard for working round the clock to save lives. He also thanked volunteers as well as ordinary citizens of Dnipro for helping and cooperating with the officials.

At least 30 people are dead, whereas a dozen of people have been rescued from the rubble, including six children. The Ukrainian President also expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the attack.