In Israel's Tel Aviv, Hundreds Of Protesters Show Solidarity With Ukraine, Chastise Putin

As Russia continues its aggressive approach in Ukraine, protest has broken out in Tel Aviv, Israel as hundreds and thousands of Israelis marched on Saturday.

As Russia continues its aggressive approach in Ukraine, protest has broken out in Israel's Tel Aviv as thousands of Israelis marched on Saturday to demonstrate their solidarity for Ukraine and to protest against Russia's unprovoked invasion. As per the reports of Times of Israel, the protestors gathered at Habima Square in Tel Aviv and marched to Russian Embassy. One protestor stated that Putin is a fascist, while another demanded that the war in Ukraine be stopped.

Two Georgian protestors stated that they have come here to support the Ukrainian nationals and that they know what it's like to be at war with Russia, reported Walla News. In the meantime, a Russian citizen, who was also protesting, stated that he is a Russian national who opposes the ongoing war and Putin.

Protesters waved posters that compared Putin to Adolf Hitler

Some protesters were seen waving posters that compared Vladimir Putin to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, a connection that has gained traction among protestors around the world ever since the Russian invasion initiated on February 24. Many were also seen carrying swastikas and other Nazi emblems on signs. The demonstrators conducted a moment of silence for the Ukrainian civilians and troops who lost their lives in the ongoing battle. 

They also urged Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to open his country's borders to refugees. While Israel has avoided adopting a strong stance against Russia, the civilians of the nation have opposed Vladimir Putin and Russia's conflict with Ukraine. Pro-Ukraine protests are occurring on a regular basis in Israel ever since the invasion started on February 24, reported the Times of Israel. Notably, the ongoing Russian aggression has transcended into the 11th day of war and there are no signs of it subsiding soon.

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett met with Putin on Saturday

It is pertinent to mention here that Israeli PM Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday, in an attempt to further develop Israel's potential role as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine as Israel has good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow. Following his discussion with Putin, Bennett also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well. Later on, he also travelled to Germany to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone.

