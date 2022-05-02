In Mariupol, Evacuation Of People Begins Again; Set To Reach Zaporizhia On May 3: Report

Amid its ruthless war with the Russian Federation, Ukraine on Monday stated that the evacuation of civilians has begun again in Mariupol city. Peter Andryushchenko, the advisor to Mariupol mayor, said that the buses have departed from the city and will pick up people from Mangush and Berdyansk villages on the way to Zaporizhzhia. "We hope that thousands of our Mariupol residents who got stuck on the way from Mariupol to Zaporizhia (they were not allowed by the occupiers) will get to Zaporizhia tonight or tomorrow morning," he told Radio Svoboda.

Andryushchenko also claimed that the Russian military launched another round of attacks at the Azovstal plant on Sunday night. According to Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Ukraine's Temporarily Occupied Territories, the humanitarian efforts in Mariupol would continue until "the goals are achieved." As per the report, more than a hundred women, children and the elderly were evacuated from the Azovstal plant on Sunday, May 1. In a video released by the Ukrainian forces, elderly women and mothers with small children were seen climbing over a steep pile of rubble from the massive Azovstal steel plant and eventually boarding a bus.

Several hundred civilians still trapped in Azovstal steel plant: Ukraine

Earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian military commander claimed that Russian forces started shelling the steel plant in Mariupol city soon after the partial evacuation of civilians. In a television interview, Ukrainian National Guard brigade commander Denys Shlega said that at least one more round of evacuations is needed to free residents from the Azovstal steel plant, as dozens of children are still trapped inside bunkers beneath the industrial facilities, PTI reported. Several hundred civilians are still believed to be trapped at the site, along with approximately 500 wounded soldiers and a number of dead bodies, according to the commander.

Russia claims to have destroyed two S-300 missile systems of Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian Defence Ministry has claimed its Aerospace Forces annihilated two S-300 missile systems of Ukraine. In addition, it also damaged two warehouses with ammunition and fuel on Ukrainian territory, Major General Igor Konashenkov, the spokesperson for the Russian Defence Ministry, stated. Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, Ukraine claimed to have destroyed at least nine aerial targets of the Russian Air Force.

Image: AP