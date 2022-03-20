In Norway, NATO Joint Military Exercises Underway Amid Russia's War On Ukraine; Watch

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has entered the 25th day with incessant shelling taking place in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and other major cities with the Ukrainian authorities claiming to have 'temporarily' lost access to the Sea of Azov. Meanwhile, the troops of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and its partners have begun training exercises in Norway.

NATO joint training exercises are underway amid Russia's assault in Ukraine

According to a clip accessed by the Republic Media Network on March 20, 2022, the troops were seen training hard in deep snow amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NATO exercises are being held a few hundred kilometres away from the borders of Russia, which has expanded its offensive in Ukraine and is currently closing in on its capital Kyiv. In the accessed video, the troops are seen setting up equipment, conducting military drills amongst other activities.

4 US soldiers killed in a plane crash

As per news agency The Associated Press, on March 17, 2022, soldiers took part in Exercise Brilliant Jump 2022, the annual deployment exercise for the NATO Response Force's Very High Readiness Brigade, in Rena, Norway. During the event, four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle. Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store condoled the deaths of the four soldiers as he took to his Twitter handle and announced the same.

The tweet by Norway's Prime Minister read, "It is with great sadness we have received the message that four American soldiers died in a plane crash last night. The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response. Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers' families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit."

Image: Instagram/@RT