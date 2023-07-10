Last Updated:

In Photos: Ukraine's 500 Days Of Resilience As Russia's Invasion Touches Grim Milestone

Russia’s war in Ukraine reached the 500-day mark over this weekend, a grim milestone for a conflict that rages with no end in sight.

Associated Press Television News
1/25
Image: AP

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022.

2/25
Image: AP

Volunteer military medics, code names Nikita and Polka, wearing national clothes, share a kiss during their wedding ceremony at their position on the frontline in the Donetsk region, Ukraine.

3/25
Image: AP

Local resident Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, as she stands inside her house that was flooded after the Kakhovka dam blew up overnight, in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

4/25
Image: AP

Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022.

5/25
Image: AP

Hospital staff take care of orphaned children at the children's regional hospital maternity ward in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

6/25
Image: AP

A woman looks as Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022.

7/25
Image: AP

A family fleeing the village of Ruska Lozova arrive in their shrapnel-ridden car to a screening point in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 29, 2022.

8/25
Image: AP

A sniper unit aims toward Russian positions during an operation, Kherson region, southern Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

9/25
Image: AP

A man runs while recovering items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.

10/25
Image: AP

A Ukranian soldier eyes a soccer ball during a pick-up game in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022.

11/25
Image: AP

Ukrainian soldiers cover their ears to protect from the Russian tank shelling in a shelter on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

12/25
Image: AP

Streets are flooded in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed.

13/25
Image: AP

A cemetery is lit by the evening sunlight near Lviv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

14/25
Image: AP

Nila Zelinska holds a doll belonging to her granddaughter, she was able to find in her destroyed house in Potashnya outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

15/25
Image: AP

Residents stay in the city subway of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

16/25
Image: AP

A young girl holds her dog while waving goodbye to her grandparents from an evacuation train departing Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

17/25
Image: AP

Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

18/25
Image: AP

Mourners gather next to the body of Vladyslav Bondarenko 26, during his funeral in Kozyntsi, near Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 6, 2023.

19/25
Image: AP

A child looks up at a building destroyed during attacks in Irpin outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022.

20/25
Image: AP

Smoke rises from a building in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

21/25
Image: AP

A message written on a dirty and broken mirror reads "Ukraine will prevail" inside the badly damaged school No. 62, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

22/25
Image: AP

A woman walks through anti- tank barricades placed on a street as preparation for a possible Russian offensive, in Odesa, on Thursday March 24, 2022.

23/25
Image: AP

Cadets practice with gas masks during a lesson in a bomb shelter on the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 1, 2022.

24/25
Image: AP

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

25/25
Image: AP

A car is parked under a tree in partially abandoned Chernobyl town, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

