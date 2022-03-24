In Pics: 10 Million Flee Ukraine As Russian Invasion Has Displaced 1 In 4 Ukrainians

Quick links:
On February 24, Russia bombed civilian infrastructure. A residential building targetted by invading forces burned in Mariupol, Ukraine.
As the Russian tanks and soldiers streamed across the border, nearly 10 million fled the embattled country in the 29 days of the ongoing war. Those who stayed were pushed to ad-hoc bomb shelters.
Key cities like Mariupol remained worst hit as Russian forces crept closer to Kyiv. A woman on Feb 25 wept profusely next to her house following a rocket attack on Kyiv.
In the second week of the war, Russians shelled Irpin, a city on the outskirts of Kyiv. A crowd of residents on March 8 gathered under a destroyed bridge as they tried to flee across the Irpin River.
People continued to flee the war-torn nation in fear of lives amid ceaseless Russian aggression. A group of civilians fled the Irpin warzone amid rampant shelling by Russian troops.
Sadness and fear engulfed people who were forced to say unwarranted goodbyes. A man on March 3 bade farewell to his son and his wife as they boarded a train to Lviv from Kyiv.
Situation in Ukrainian cities remained dire with certain hot spots being bombed more than others, particularly in Mariupol & Kharkiv. People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling Mariupol.
During the initial days of the all-out war, Russians arbitrarily attacked Ukraine. A Russian armored personnel carrier burned on Feb 27 amid damaged and abandoned vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv.
A woman was seen holding her luggage as she sat in a van in Irpin. 1 in 4 Ukrainians are now forcibly displaced, aggravating the condition of those suffering from noncommunicable diseases.
Earlier this week, Russian military tanks were seen on the streets of the "left bank" neighborhood in Mariupol. Meanwhile, smoke from burning apartment buildings in Mariupol filed the area.
Scared to leave their homeland, a resident on March 11 watched a residential building burn after it was hit by Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.
