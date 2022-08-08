Last Updated:

In Pics: 50-year-old Ukrainian Risks Her Life To Rescue Wild Animals From Ongoing War

Natalia Popova, a Ukrainian citizen, has rescued more than 300 animals since the onset of war since the onset of the ongoing war which started on February 24.

Written By
Anurag Roushan
Natalia Popova, a Ukrainian citizen, has pet a lion at her animal shelter in the Kyiv region. She has risked her life to save animals amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

50-year-old Popova has successfully rescued more than 300 animals since the onset of war in late February. She rescued them with the help of the animal protection organisation UA Animals. 

Out of 300 rescued animals from the war, 200 of them were sent abroad, and 100 found a home in the westernmost regions of Ukraine, which are considered to be safer.

Popova also spends time with her pets. She has a shelter at Chubynske village located in the Kyiv region which houses around 133 animals. 

Popova was seen communicating with a tiger in the shelter. In most cases, she does not have any information about the animals she rescues - neither their names nor their owners. 

Popova claims that she always had a strong bond with animals. She says her love for animals started when she was in kindergarten and built houses for worms and birds. 

Bears were seen resting in an animal shelter that belongs to Natalia Popova. Her shelter also has domesticated animals like horses, goats, donkeys, dogs, rabbits, cats and birds.

