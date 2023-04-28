In Pics: A Look At Devastation Caused By Russian Missile Attack In Uman, Ukraine

Quick links:
On Friday, the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Uman were jolted after Russia launched a barrage of missiles toward the two cities. Although, there were no reports of any targets hit in Kyiv.
In the city of Uman, the barrage of cruise missiles struck a 9-storey residential building in central Uman. Firefighters can be seen working to extinguish the fire that followed after the attack.
Among 21 who were killed in the incident, three were children. According to the city's governor, 2 were 10-year-olds and one was a toddler. First responders remove the rubble following the attack.
Following the whole ordeal, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine works with the Ukrainian firefighter to remove the rubble from the apartment building as the rescue operation is underway.
In the picture taken immediately after the strikes, Ukrainian firefighters can be seen trying to extinguish the fire that erupted in the building after the hits from multiple missiles.
Firefighters also used ladders to climb up to the building in order to rescue the victims. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to condemn the Russian attack.
Local residents in the nearby area also came to help the rescue workers at the site. The Ukrainian officials stated that Moscow has fired 20 cruise missiles and two drones toward the Ukrainian cities.
The picture of an apartment kitchen struck by the missiles indicates the devastation caused by Russia's early morning attack. In the tweet, Zelenskyy asserted that Russia's terror needs to be stopped.
A woman can be seen crying as she gets escorted by personnel from Ukraine's emergency medical services. The city authorities reveal that the Ukrainian forces managed to intercept 11 Russian missiles.
Two women surrounded by devastation can be seen watching the destruction of the residential building, they once called home. A 75-year-old passed away in the tragic incident as well.