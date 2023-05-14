Last Updated:

In Pics: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Meets Italian Premier Meloni; Expresses gratitude

As part of the official visit to Italy, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a meeting with President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

Russia Ukraine Crisis
 
| Written By
Saumya joshi
Zelenskyy's visit to Italy
1/12
Image: President.gov.ua

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday visits Rome to meet Italy’s president and prime minister. 

Zelenskyy's visit to Italy
2/12
Image: President.gov.ua

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk with journalists during a press conference after their meeting at Chigi Palace, Government's office. 

Zelenskyy's visit to Italy
3/12
Image: President.gov.ua

During his visit, the Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude for Italy's consistent stance in supporting Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

Zelenskyy's visit to Italy
4/12
Image: President.gov.ua

Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a private audience at The Vatican, Saturday, May 13.

Zelenskyy's visit to Italy
5/12
Image: President.gov.ua

Francis recently said that the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war launched by Russia last year. 

Zelenskyy's visit to Italy
6/12
Image: President.gov.ua

Pope also met other Ukrainian officials who came along with the Ukrainian president for the one-day visit to Rome to acknowledge and seek backing for Ukraine’s peace plan. 

Zelenskyy's visit to Italy
7/12
Image: President.gov.ua

Zelenskyy thanked Italy's support for the relevant work of the International Criminal Court and participation in the Core Group on the creation of a Special Tribunal on the crime done by Russia. 

Zelenskyy's visit to Italy
8/12
Image: President.gov.ua

As part of the official visit to Italy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella.

Zelenskyy's visit to Italy
9/12
Image: President.gov.ua

In his trip to Italy, Zelenskyy stressed the need for further strengthening of international pressure on the aggressor country, in particular, via new sanctions. 

Zelenskyy's visit to Italy
10/12
Image: President.gov.ua

In Zelenskyy's one-day visit to Italy, the leaders of the two countries dwelled on Ukraine's efforts to restore peace based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula. 

Zelenskyy's visit to Italy
11/12
Image: President.gov.ua

 “The future of Ukraine is a future of peace and freedom. And it’s the future of Europe, a future of peace and freedom, for which there are no other possible solutions," said Meloni.

Zelenskyy's visit to Italy
12/12
Image: President.gov.ua

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands at the meeting held in Chigi Palace, Government's office, in Rome, Saturday. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Ferocious Cyclone Mocha slams into Myanmar and Bangladesh; at least 3 dead

In Pics: Ferocious Cyclone Mocha slams into Myanmar and Bangladesh; at least 3 dead
IN PICS | Pakistan burning: Protests erupt after ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest

IN PICS | Pakistan burning: Protests erupt after ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest