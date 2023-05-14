In Pics: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Meets Italian Premier Meloni; Expresses gratitude

Quick links:
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday visits Rome to meet Italy’s president and prime minister.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk with journalists during a press conference after their meeting at Chigi Palace, Government's office.
During his visit, the Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude for Italy's consistent stance in supporting Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a private audience at The Vatican, Saturday, May 13.
Francis recently said that the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war launched by Russia last year.
Pope also met other Ukrainian officials who came along with the Ukrainian president for the one-day visit to Rome to acknowledge and seek backing for Ukraine’s peace plan.
Zelenskyy thanked Italy's support for the relevant work of the International Criminal Court and participation in the Core Group on the creation of a Special Tribunal on the crime done by Russia.
As part of the official visit to Italy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella.
In his trip to Italy, Zelenskyy stressed the need for further strengthening of international pressure on the aggressor country, in particular, via new sanctions.
In Zelenskyy's one-day visit to Italy, the leaders of the two countries dwelled on Ukraine's efforts to restore peace based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.
“The future of Ukraine is a future of peace and freedom. And it’s the future of Europe, a future of peace and freedom, for which there are no other possible solutions," said Meloni.