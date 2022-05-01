IN PICS | Army Wives Say 'Soldiers' Lives Matter' As Mariupol Pleads For Rescue

Quick links:
Wives of the two soldiers who are defending Mariupol have called for any evacuation of civilians to also include soldiers fearing that any troops left behind would be tortured and killed.
At least 2,000 troops have been holed up in the Avastzol Steel Factory, which marks the last pocket of resistance against Russians in the besieged city.
One of them-29-year-old Yuliia Fedusiuk- said, “the lives of soldiers matter too. We cannot oly talk about civilians. The other is Kateryna Prokopenko, the wife of the Azov Battalion commander.
Mariupol has been under siege since March. In this pic, medics are seen tending to women who gave birth in a basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward.
An Apartment building explodes after getting hit by a Russian projectile. Mariupol, an ancient port city has went from being Ukraine’s largest outlet on the sea of Azov to Russia’s most desperate win.
People take cover from shelling inside an entryway to an apartment building. Kyiv has said that an estimated 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol, and up to 1,000 are living beneath the Azovstal plant.
Mariupol officials have said that Russian troops were stealing critical medical equipment, including ventilators from the captured land.
A woman is seen comforting a Ukrainian soldier who sustained injuries fighting Russian 'occupiers'.
Dead bodies are put into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, as people cannot bury their loved ones because of the heavy shelling by Russian forces.