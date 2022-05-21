In Pics: As Azovstal Empties, Here's Everything That's Happening In Ukraine

Quick links:
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of 38-year-old Volodymyr Losev during his funeral in Zorya Truda, Odesa region. It has been three weeks since Russians shifted their focus on the port cities.
Russian soldiers play with a bear at the zoo in Mariupol. On Friday, Kremlin claimed full control over the city.
Roman Pryhodchenko cries inside his house damaged by multiple shelling in Kharkiv. In his latest speech, president Zelenskyy said that Russia should pay for all the obliteration.
Oleksiy Polyakov (right) and Roman Voitko check the remains of an obliterated Russian helicopter that lies in a field in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv.
38-year-old Iuliia Loseva cries over the coffin of her husband Volodymyr Losev during his funeral at a cemetery in Zorya Truda, Odesa.
Pieces of debris hang at the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, which was heavily damaged in a Russian attack.
Svyatoslav Vakarchuk sings during "The music of the resistance" concert at an art gallery in Kharkiv. Amidst war, music has united Ukrainians against the "orcs".
Russian soldiers walk inside Ukraine's Azov Regiment base adorned with unit's emblems in Yuriivka resort settlement on the coast of Azov Sea.
