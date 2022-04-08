Last Updated:

In Pics: As The War Ravages, Wounds Get Even Deeper For Ukrainian Families

Across Ukraine, people are grappling with the realities of Russia’s brutal invasion-- with more bodies piling up in the streets and the scary sound of explosion

Russia-Ukraine War
1/9
Image: AP

A car moves along a street past damaged houses in Chernihiv, Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War
2/9
Image: AP

People wait to receive humanitarian aid in a schoolyard in Ukraine's Chernihiv. 

Russia-Ukraine War
3/9
Image: AP

A man wearing a mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin poses for the picture while a Ukrainian soldier stands on top of a destroyed Russian tank in Bucha.

Russia-Ukraine War
4/9
Image: AP

Alesiy, 10, looks out of a bus in the city of Bashtanka, after she and her family escape from the Kherson district, Ukraine. 

Russia-Ukraine War
5/9
Image: AP

Municipal workers remove the body of a man who died from a house in Bucha. 

Russia-Ukraine War
6/9
Image: AP

A Ukrainian serviceman attends a military training session in Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War
7/9
Image: AP

A man walks past a building demolished by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War
8/9
Image: AP

Serhiy, left, and Liumila collects unbroken belongings at their children's apartments damaged by a Russian attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv.

Russia-Ukraine War
9/9
Image: AP

A woman speaks to journalists outside her residence in Bucha, the outskirts of Kyiv.

