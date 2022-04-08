In Pics: As The War Ravages, Wounds Get Even Deeper For Ukrainian Families

Quick links:
A man wearing a mask of Russian President Vladimir Putin poses for the picture while a Ukrainian soldier stands on top of a destroyed Russian tank in Bucha.
Alesiy, 10, looks out of a bus in the city of Bashtanka, after she and her family escape from the Kherson district, Ukraine.
Serhiy, left, and Liumila collects unbroken belongings at their children's apartments damaged by a Russian attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv.
