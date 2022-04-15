In Pics: As Ukraine War Completes 50 Days, Wounds Of Slain Civilians' Families Gets Deeper

Quick links:
70-year-old mother Nadiya Trubchaninova holding the childhood portrait of her sons - Oleg Trubchaninov, and Vadym. Both of them were brutally killed in the Russian invasion.
A cemetery worker carries a cross for the tomb of a 75-year-old man who was killed by shelling on March 19. According to AP, he was killed while cooking food outside his residence in Bucha.
The toys of the children who were killed in the Kramatorsk station were collected by a Ukrainian to pay homage to them.
Relatives and friends stand by the coffin of a Ukrainian serviceman who was slain during a "special operation" launched by Russia.
