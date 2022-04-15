Last Updated:

In Pics: As Ukraine War Completes 50 Days, Wounds Of Slain Civilians' Families Gets Deeper

As the unabated Russia-Ukraine war completed 50 days, the wounds of the relatives whose family members were killed in the war got "even deeper."

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Russia-Ukraine war
70-year-old mother Nadiya Trubchaninova holding the childhood portrait of her sons - Oleg Trubchaninov, and Vadym. Both of them were brutally killed in the Russian invasion.

Russia-Ukraine war
A cemetery worker carries a cross for the tomb of a 75-year-old man who was killed by shelling on March 19. According to AP, he was killed while cooking food outside his residence in Bucha.

Russia-Ukraine war
The toys of the children who were killed in the Kramatorsk station were collected by a Ukrainian to pay homage to them.

Russia-Ukraine war
An aerial view of a mass grave built on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war
Ukrainian volunteers carry a body of a young man who was slain in Bucha last month.

Russia-Ukraine war
Relatives and friends stand by the coffin of a Ukrainian serviceman who was slain during a "special operation" launched by Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war
An elderly woman carrying the portrait of a 32-year-old civilian who was killed on the outskirts of the national capital, Kyiv.

