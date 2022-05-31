Last Updated:

In Pics: As Ukraine War Transcends 97 Days, The Woes Of Civilians Doesn't Seem To Subside

Civilians in Ukraine are facing severe problems due to Russian onslaught in Ukraine, medical personnel dismantle ramps and transfer patients to safer areas.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
elderly patient
1/10
Image: AP

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, an elderly patient was carried in a stretcher to the train station in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, to board a medical evacuation train run by Doctors Without Borders.

Train station in Pokrovsk
2/10
Image: AP

At the train station in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, elderly patients in stretchers await a medical evacuation train run by Doctors Without Borders.

Pokrovsk hospital
3/10
Image: AP

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Pokrovsk hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, doctor Ivan Mozhaiev attends to a patient during morning rounds.

Russian attacks in Bakhmut
4/10
Image: AP

Following Russian attacks in Bakhmut, Donetsk area, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, a man walks past heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars.

stretcher to a train station
5/10
Image: AP

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, an elderly patient is carried in a stretcher to a train station in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, to board a medical evacuation train.

Eastern Ukraine
6/10
Image: AP

Debris can be seen strewn in the living room of an apartment in a residential structure in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, extensively damaged by a Russian shelling.

a girl sits on a swing
7/10
Image: AP

In the suburbs of Kyiv, a young girl sits on a swing outside demolished buildings. Kyiv was battered by incessant airstrikes by the invading forces since the onset of the invasion.

a child stands
8/10
Image: AP

A child stands next to a wrecked car and stares up at a building which was destroyed during the attacks in Irpin, Ukraine.

a boy plays at a playground
9/10
Image: AP

On Monday, May 30, 2022, a boy plays at a playground in front of a building demolished by Russian shelling in Irpin, Ukraine.

child plays alongside her mother
10/10
Image: AP

On the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 30, 2022, a child plays along with her mother in a park in front of a building destroyed under Russian attacks.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine War, Russia, Ukraine
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In pics: A look at Queen Elizabeth’s glinting 70 years on British throne

In pics: A look at Queen Elizabeth’s glinting 70 years on British throne
In Pics: Scars of Russian onslaught visible in daily life in war-ravaged Ukraine

In Pics: Scars of Russian onslaught visible in daily life in war-ravaged Ukraine