In Pics: As Ukraine War Transcends 97 Days, The Woes Of Civilians Doesn't Seem To Subside

Quick links:
On Sunday, May 29, 2022, an elderly patient was carried in a stretcher to the train station in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, to board a medical evacuation train run by Doctors Without Borders.
At the train station in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, elderly patients in stretchers await a medical evacuation train run by Doctors Without Borders.
On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Pokrovsk hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, doctor Ivan Mozhaiev attends to a patient during morning rounds.
Following Russian attacks in Bakhmut, Donetsk area, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, a man walks past heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars.
On Sunday, May 29, 2022, an elderly patient is carried in a stretcher to a train station in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, to board a medical evacuation train.
Debris can be seen strewn in the living room of an apartment in a residential structure in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, extensively damaged by a Russian shelling.
In the suburbs of Kyiv, a young girl sits on a swing outside demolished buildings. Kyiv was battered by incessant airstrikes by the invading forces since the onset of the invasion.
A child stands next to a wrecked car and stares up at a building which was destroyed during the attacks in Irpin, Ukraine.
On Monday, May 30, 2022, a boy plays at a playground in front of a building demolished by Russian shelling in Irpin, Ukraine.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates