IN PICS | As War Rages On In Ukraine, Moscow Celebrates World War II Victory Day

A huge letter Z, that has become a symbol of the Russian military, is reflected in an office building in a street in Moscow, Russia.
People sit at a bus stop decorated by a letter Z, that's become a symbol of the Russian military in Sevastopol, Crimea. Red Soviet flags and orange-and-black striped military ribbons are on display.
People walk along a street with a huge letter Z, which has become a symbol of the Russian military on a building in Moscow.
The Russian holiday of Victory Day brings out patriotic displays of flags, military parades and marches by veteran groups celebrating the country's triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945.
At first glance, the preparations for Monday’s celebration seem to be the same as ever. But the mood this year is very different, because Russian troops are fighting and dying in neighboring Ukraine.
Vehicles drive through a street against the background of a building with the letter Z, which has become a symbol of the Russian military in Moscow.
