Last Updated:

IN PICS | Death And Despair Engulf Ukraine's Cities As War With Russia Continues

Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war started in mid-February, casualties continue to increase. Here's a closer look at the destruction the war continues to cause.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Russia-Ukraine War
1/9
Image: AP

Ukrainian servicemen attend the funeral ceremony of marine Alexandr Khovtun, who was killed in a Russian attack. 

Russia-Ukraine War
2/9
Image: AP

Two Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Ukraine's Irpin.

Russia-Ukraine War
3/9
Image: AP

A family drives a shrapnel-ridden car from the war-ravaged country to reach the borders of Poland.

Russia-Ukraine War
4/9
Image: AP

A woman reacts next to the body of a 15-year-old boy killed during a Russian attack in Kharkiv.

Russia-Ukraine War
5/9
Image: AP

Ukrainian firefighters work at an apartment building after Russian forces showered the Irpin region with missiles.

Russia-Ukraine War
6/9
Image: AP

A man stands atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine War
7/9
Image: AP

Ukrainian servicemen take rest in a village north of Kharkiv as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

Russia-Ukraine War
8/9
Image: AP

Ukrainian servicemen carry bodies of Russian soldiers to load into a railway refrigerator carriage in the national capital.

Russia-Ukraine War
9/9
Image: AP

People watch as a residential building burns following Russian bombardment in Kharkiv.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine War, Ukrainian, Mariupol
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics | Sri Lanka: Crisis deepens as country longs for complete socio-economic overhaul

In Pics | Sri Lanka: Crisis deepens as country longs for complete socio-economic overhaul
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian troops withdraw from Kharkiv as civilians yearn for normalcy

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian troops withdraw from Kharkiv as civilians yearn for normalcy