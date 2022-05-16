IN PICS | Death And Despair Engulf Ukraine's Cities As War With Russia Continues

Quick links:
Ukrainian servicemen attend the funeral ceremony of marine Alexandr Khovtun, who was killed in a Russian attack.
A family drives a shrapnel-ridden car from the war-ravaged country to reach the borders of Poland.
Ukrainian firefighters work at an apartment building after Russian forces showered the Irpin region with missiles.
Ukrainian servicemen take rest in a village north of Kharkiv as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.
Ukrainian servicemen carry bodies of Russian soldiers to load into a railway refrigerator carriage in the national capital.
